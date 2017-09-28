Tom Cruise just addressed the rumors that he wears a fake butt while shooting films

Tom Cruise has finally answered the question that has been on everyone’s minds since his 2008 film “Valkyrie:” is he wearing a prosthetic butt?

The controversy started back in August when a fan tweeted an image of his voluptuous booty with theory in mind.



“hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe:” the fan wrote alongside a still shot from the film.

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

The post quickly went viral and Cruise has now come forward with the truth! During a recent interview for his new film, “American Made,” Cruise denied the use of any faux booties used in the film.

“I have no idea,” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “There was no prosthetic in ‘Valkyrie.’ No.”

In fact, Cruise said that his new role required a lot of booty flashing for he camera.

“It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films,” he said. “So let it be known — I do my own mooning.”

Good to know!