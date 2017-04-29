Tom Hanks let us in on what really happened during his vacation with the Obamas

Actor Tom Hanks is divulging the details of his luxury yacht vacation with Barack and Michelle Obama.

Earlier this month, pictures started circulating of former President and first lady Obama vacationing on a yacht in French Polynesia. Soon, it was revealed that he was on the 450-foot luxury yacht with Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen and Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey refused to share the details of their power vacation, saying that “she can’t talk” about it.

However, Hanks didn’t seem to have a problem sharing his memories of the trip.

During a visit to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Hanks revealed a few tidbits from their vacation, telling Colbert, “Look, imagine what it could’ve been like it, triple it. It was off the scale, fantastic.”





RELATED: Barack Obama was just spotted taking a photo of Michelle, and the internet can’t handle it

He joked about the overexposure of the trip. “That made the news, it was really interesting. Both Oprah and I were really pissed off,” he quipped.

He also shared that the group did more than just lay around on the yacht, telling the host that they visited shore for a bike trip but that he got the short end of the stick in bike choices. While everyone else had “an array of bikes” to choose from, the actor was stuck with “an undersized, girl’s bike.”

“It was rusted like all over, it only had one gear … all the others were like mountain bikes … it was so bad,” Hanks complained.

Unfortunately for Hanks, the former president wouldn’t share any classified information with the Oscar winner during their time together.

“I’d like to share a ton of stories from it, but they’re classified,” Obama told the actor.