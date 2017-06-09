Tom Hardy made a touching tribute to his deceased dog, and it will bring tears to your eyes

Actor Tom Hardy is known for playing tough roles in films like “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Warrior,” but this video tribute to his deceased dog shows that he can be a big softy.

Set to “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Staton, Hardy paid tribute to his best friend, Woody Woodstock Yamaduki Hardy, who recently passed away from a muscle disease. The actor also posted a full tribute on Tom Hardy Dot Org, his personal Tumblr page.

I don’t normally speak out about family and friends but this is an unusual circumstance. Woody affected so many people in his own right so with great respect to his autonomy and as a familiar friendly face to many of you, it is with great great sadness a heavy heart that I inform you that after a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive polymyostisis Woody passed away, two days ago. He was only Age 6. He was Far too young to leave us and We at home are devastated by his loss I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering. Above all I am completely gutted. the world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side.





US Weekly also said Hardy joined PETA to help promote canine adoption. The dog even joined Hardy at red carpet events.

Hardy found Woody while shooting the film “Lawless” in “Peachtree Georgia Atlanta.” Woody was an 11-week-old stray who Hardy rescued after he saw the dog running across a turnpike.

“Thankyou [sic] Woody for choosing to find us,” Hardy wrote. “We will love you and be with you and you with us forever. Never ever ever forgotten. Your Boy tom xxx […] I will see you when I get there.”