Tom Petty’s daughter reflects on her favorite memories with her father before his death

AnnaKim Violette Petty reflected on the good times with her father, musician Tom Petty, just hours before he passed away.

The youngest of Petty’s two children, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of photos as she sat in the hospital following his cardiac arrest.

She shared a series of posts from Petty’s life in the early hours of Tuesday morning. In one photo, AnnaKim appeared to be in her father’s hospital room.

“I love you,” she shared alongside the selfie.





Later, AnnaKim Violette revealed that “96 Tears” was the first song he taught her how to play.

“96 tears was the first song my dad taught me to play thank you for all the love this has been the longest day of my life💜,” she wrote.

When Petty passed away, his daughter shared a photo from his younger days in Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and wrote, “RIP.”

Petty passed away at 8:40 p.m. PST after suffering massive cardiac arrest. He was 66 years old.

