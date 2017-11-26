Menu
Dr. Jennifer Arnold — the star of TLC’s “The Little Couple” — has shared an adorable photo on Instagram that’s certain to get even the Grinchiest of Scrooges in the holiday spirit!


“After decorating the tree last night, Zoey woke up and asked if Santa came,” Arnold captioned the photo that featured her daughter Zoey decorating the family’s Christmas tree. “LOL Only 30 more days till Christmas,” she continued, before adding the hashtag of her show: #littlepeople.

Arnold also shared a photo from the previous evening that featured Zoey and her brother Will in their festive pajamas in front of the un-decorated tree. “Can’t wait to trim this tree!,” she wrote.

The family recently moved from Houston, Texas, to St. Petersburg, Fla., so that Arnold could take a job as medical director of John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Simulation Center. Just months after the big move, the family says they are finally settled and “in a great place.”

Things weren’t always great for the family. In 2013, Arnold was diagnosed with a rare form of uterine cancer following a failed pregnancy. She and Klein were just finalizing adoptions of Will and Zoey at the time. Following the diagnosis, Zoey had a hard time bonding with the family, as she was raised in an orphanage with limited access to others.

“She really wanted nothing to do with us,” Arnold told the publication.

Will had his own set of physical challenges and underwent surgeries to help with his “hearing difficulties.”

Despite the challenges, things are getting better for the family, and the couple is happy with the progress they have made.

