Top secret details regarding the Queen’s security found on USB drive lying in street

A USB drive containing confidential files regarding about London’s Heathrow Airport and the Queen’s security measures has been found in the street.

The secret documents were not encrypted and showed detailed information regarding security cameras, patrols and even the route the Queen takes when she visits the airport. A man found it in the road and plugged it into a library computer to see what what was on it, the Sunday Mirror reports. He was perturbed to discover that it contained secret information such as videos, maps and documents about Britain’s biggest airport.

The newspaper said the drive also contained details of the security measures in place to protect the Queen and the types of identification needed by those, including undercover police officers, wanting to access restricted areas.





RELATED: Princess Margaret’s enviable morning routine will leave you royally jealous

The files revealed routes and other safety measures for politicians and foreign dignitaries, as well as schedules of patrols used to guard against suicide bombers and terror attacks.

A spokesperson for the airport told the Mirror that security plans had been reviewed in light of the incident, the BBC reports.

They said: “Heathrow’s top priority is the safety and security of our passengers and colleagues. The UK and Heathrow have some of the most robust aviation security measures in the world and we remain vigilant to evolving threats by updating our procedures on a daily basis.”

“We have reviewed all of our security plans and are confident that Heathrow remains secure.

“We have also launched an internal investigation to understand how this happened and are taking steps to prevent a similar occurrence in future.”