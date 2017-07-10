Rare People

Tori and Zach Roloff were absolutely beaming as they enjoyed some fun in the sun with baby Jackson

Talk about a Sunday Funday!

Over the weekend, the new family of three enjoyed a pool day, and mom Tori Roloff shared the sweet moment on Instagram.

In the sweet pic, Zach is holding baby Jackson as mom Tori stood nearby, smiles on all of their faces.

“I just love my boys. 💙 #zandtpartyofthree #babyj,” Tori captioned the shot.

This isn’t the first time Jackson took a dip in the pool since he made his world debut in May. In the first poolside pic, Tori was smiling ear to ear, while Jackson seemed a little bored with the afternoon’s festivities.


“I was apparently boring baby J at our pool day today. 👶🏻💤💙 #zandtpartyofthree,” Tori wrote.

Jackson looks like he’s warming up to the idea of a day by the pool.

