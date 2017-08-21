Tori Roloff admits she “bawled” going through the first family photos with her son Jackson Kyle

Tori Roloff is loving her first family photos with her husband Zach and their son Jackson Kyle!

On Monday, the new mom and star of “Little People, Big World” shared a sweet sneak peek of some of the shots in a post to fans on Instagram.

“Okay I officially bawled going through our photos that @dawn_photo took for our family! Thank you so much girl for these BEAUTIFUL photos. How you got us all to look that good, on a 95° day with a baby who was completely over it, is beyond me! We will treasure these photos forever! ❤️ #redoingmygallerywallagain#zandtpartyofthree #storyofzachandtori#babyjroloff,” she wrote.





In the photo, Zach and Tori are on each side of their infant son as he gazes up at the camera.

Earlier this week, the family enjoyed Jackson’s first outing at the zoo together with Zach’s mom, Amy Roloff.

“Jacksons first trip to the zoo!!! 🙌🏼🐆🦎🦇🦁🐻🐵🐯 thanks for tagging along grandma roloff! ❤️ #babyjroloff,” Tori wrote alongside the gallery of pics.

The happy family has had a lot to celebrate this summer after welcoming Jackson in May and celebrating their second wedding anniversary in July.