Tori Roloff penned a romantic message to husband Zach in celebration of their second wedding anniversary

Talk about a swoon-worthy post!

On July 25, “Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff penned an emotional message to her husband of two years, Zach Roloff. In the sweet pic, the Roloffs are sharing a kiss in a rolling field from their wedding day.

“Two years ago today I said ‘I do’ to the man of my dreams. This last year has been amazing and heart breaking all at the same time and I am so thankful for the man who stood by my side. I am so lucky that my kids get to call you dad and even more blessed that I get to call you mine. I love you zachys! Happy anniversary! 💙💍,” she wrote alongside the photo.





Two years ago today I said "I do" to the man of my dreams. This last year has been amazing and heart breaking all at the same time and I am so thankful for the man who stood by my side. I am so lucky that my kids get to call you dad and even more blessed that I get to call you mine. I love you zachys! Happy anniversary! 💙💍 A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

RELATED: “LPBW” star Audrey Roloff shared the prayer she says for her baby everyday as her due date approaches

Zach shared an equally adorable post in honor of his wife on his own Instagram alongside a collage of a few of their favorite memories together, including a sweet photo of the new mom and their baby, Jackson Kyle Roloff.

“Happy 2 year Anniversary Tori! It’s been a crazy year with getting preggo, teaching, filming, sully passing, road trips, the perfect baby Jackson being born 😉 Excited to keep doing life with you and the journey we are on! ♥️♥️♥️,” he wrote.

In May, the couple welcomed their first child together and recently revealed that baby Jackson was born with achondroplasia, like his father. Achondroplasia is the most common form of dwarfism, and the couple knew they had a 50/50 chance of passing the gene on to their child.

Despite the health challenges, Tori said she was hopeful her little boy inherited more of his father’s attributes.

“I just pray that he’s caring and thoughtful, like his father,” Tori said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I just want him to be a good person.”