Tori Roloff posted an adorable photo on Instagram to celebrate her son Jackson turning one month old

Tori Roloff, wife of “Little People, Big World” star Zach Roloff, has been having a great time showing the world how happy she is now that she’s mother to little Jackson Roloff. Today, Tori posted a photo to her Instagram, celebrating Jackson turning one month old.

The photo depicts Jackson lying on a cloth with numbers printed on them, with the number 1 circled.

According to the post, Jackson is “eating and growing like a champ […] Loves watching soccer with his daddy […]” and is “starting to find his voice.”

She does, however, note that he “tolerates” bath time and “hates having his diaper changed.”