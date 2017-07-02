Tori Roloff shared a beautiful tribute to sister-in-law Audrey Roloff as they celebrated another baby shower

Audrey Roloff was showered with love.

Over the weekend, the Roloff family from “Little People, Big World” celebrated the mom-to-be with a shower surrounded by family and friends.

Audrey’s sister-in-law and new mom, Tori Roloff shared some sweet words in honor of the occasion. Posing with Audrey and her son, Jackson Kyle, Tori wrote, “I am so thankful to get to walk through this moment of life with my sister. @audreyroloff you are going to make such a wonderful Mom. I can’t wait to meet my sweet niece and watch her and Jackson grow up together. You looked stunning yesterday, and I hope you felt showered with love. 💕👶🏻 #babyroloff.”





She added, “PS. Sorry J for blinding you for this picture. #momoftheyear.”

In April, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff announced they were expecting a baby girl, their first child together. Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff welcomed his first child with Tori in May.

By the looks of it, Jackson is already a little flirt! Look at that face!