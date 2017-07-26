Tori Roloff shared a touching anniversary photo with her husband and son as part of an adorable family tradition

Zach and Tori Roloff are busy celebrating their second wedding anniversary this week. Today, the “Little People, Big World” family shared more of their anniversary bliss when Tori posted a new photo to her Instagram.

RELATED: Tori Roloff penned a romantic message to husband Zach in celebration of their second wedding anniversary.

The photo shows the couple and their baby, Jackson, outside the Sentinel Hotel in Portland, Ore.

“Last year we had a dog with us. This year we have a kid,” Tori wrote. “Although there are still moments our family feels incomplete-Zach and I loved keeping the tradition of the sentinel alive for our anniversary. Love you babe uh!”



