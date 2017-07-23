Tori Roloff shared another adorable photo of baby Jackson, and fans cannot take the cuteness

Jackson Roloff is just too cute!

Over the weekend, “Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff shared one of the most adorable photos of baby Jackson yet!

In the adorable photo, Jackson is smirking and wearing adorable tiny sunglasses with a Mickey Mouse onesie. It seems that his mom couldn’t get over his cuteness either!

“I really don’t understand how this kid got so cool so quickly 😎 #howareyoumine?! #godissogood #babyj,” she wrote.

Last weekend, the Roloff family gathered in celebration of Molly Roloff’s bridal shower as her wedding to fiancé Joel Silvius. Tori documented the happy family celebration on Instagram with a few snaps from the beautiful shower and a bachelorette wine tasting bash.





“Today we celebrated one gem of a bride. I am so excited for Molly to join the marriage club, and we wouldn’t give her away to anyone any less worthy. I loved showering you with love today seestor and I am so honored to be standing by your side through this journey! 💕 #seestorsfolyfe,” she wrote on July 15.

“Spending the day with these ladies and celebrating the future Mrs. Silvius was honestly such an honor. I think wine tasting is my new favorite hobby. 💛🍷💋,” Tori wrote following the bachelorette bash.

It looks like the Roloffs have a lot to celebrate!