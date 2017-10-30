Tori Spelling opens up about baby no. 5 changed her marriage with Dean McDermott

Welcoming baby Beau into their family did wonder for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage.

The reality star and mother of five talked about the “rebirth” of her marriage when US Weekly caught up with her at the 28th annual A Time for Heroes Festival in L.A. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

“Beau was like the rebirth of our relationship,” she said of her 7-month-old. “We know how to do it differently now. For so many years, we kind of didn’t know how to find time for ourselves, it was all about the kids, because we did start having kids right away.”





RELATED: Failing to pay child support, Tori Spelling’s husband, Dean McDermott, faces jail time again

The couple has faced their ups and downs in their marriage in the past after McDermott’s 2013 cheating scandal. The actor reportedly had a two-day affair with a woman that year. The trials and tribulations of repairing their marriage was later documented on their Lifetime documentary series, “True Tori.”

Spelling and McDermott are also parents to Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5.

Despite the house full of kids, Spelling maintains that they always find time to spend together by making time for regular date nights.

“Our time together is as important as our time with our children,” she said.