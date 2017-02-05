Tori Spelling shared the first photo of her adorable new family member, and fans are flipping out

Welcome to the family, Nutmeg!

Tori Spelling showed off her adorable new family pet, a piglet named Nutmeg, and the little one couldn’t be cuter!

Spelling, who is pregnant with her fifth child with Dean McDermott, posed with her four children, Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, Finn, 4, and Nutmeg for the adorable introduction photo.

We have a new member of the family…Nutmeg! Thanks to @oinkoinkminipigs for making this happen! Get all of the details on ToriSpelling.com. A photo posted by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

Nutmeg won't be the baby of the family for long! Spelling is reportedly gearing up to welcome her son in just over a month!





Nutmeg won’t be the baby of the family for long! Spelling is reportedly gearing up to welcome her son in just over a month!