“Total Bellas” star Brie Bella shares first family photos of her adorable baby girl

“Total Bellas” star Brie Bella shared photos on Instagram of her new baby, Birdie Joe Danielson on Thursday evening. E!Online reported that the baby was due on April 30 but was delivered eight days late on Tuesday, weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 21 inches long.

The new mom posted a photo with her husband Daniel Bryan, saying “The greatest feeling in the world!!! Can’t even express the love I feel for her 💗 from the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy’s mini me!!✨🦋 #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood”





Bella’s twin sister and fellow “Total Bellas” star Nikki Bella also took to Instagram to celebrate her new niece, stating, “From the moment I first saw you I knew it was unconditional love. I promise to protect and love you forever and ever.”

Bella also stated that motherhood was always a dream for her. “Now that it is finally real, it fills me up with so much happiness. I can’t wait to see my husband, Bryan, be a father to our child. I am so excited for this new chapter in our lives,” she said.