Tragedy strikes a beloved bluegrass band after a double murder and suicide attempt

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said one member of The Stockdale Family Band and his mother are dead after a fellow band member shot them before turning the gun on himself, WEWS reported.

BREAKING: Stockdale Family Band member kills brother and mother, sustains a self-inflicted wound. Details: https://t.co/DsjWJWCw6B — CantonRep.com (@CantonRepdotcom) June 16, 2017

James W. Stockdale, 21, and Kathryn B. Stockdale, 54, his mother, were killed, Sheriff George T. Maier said. Jacob T. Stockdale, 25, fired a shotgun at his mother and brother, deputies said.





RELATED: A Texas college student disappeared without a trace, and now her uncooperative boyfriend has been named a person of interest

Jacob Stockdale then shot himself, Cantonrep reported. He was taken to Canton’s Aultman hospital and then was airlifted to Cleveland Metro Hospital, Maier said.

Early Friday, Calvin Stockdale, the eldest brother of James and Jacob, released a statement saying the family “appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community,” The Associated Press reported.