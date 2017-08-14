Tragedy struck on the set of “Deadpool 2” and one person is reportedly dead

Things went horribly wrong on the set of “Deadpool 2” and a stuntwoman is now dead.
According to TMZ, an unnamed stuntwoman was performing a stunt on a motorcycle on Monday when her bike crashed through the glass of a studio in Vancouver and she went airborne. Witnesses told the tabloid that she did not apply the brakes.
The rider, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was reportedly taken to the hospital by ambulance following the crash. Police are now investigating the area around Jack Poole Plaza.
Stunts on set have made headlines after Tom Cruise was recently filmed limping after failing to clear a jump between buildings on the set of “Mission Impossible 6.”
This is a developing story…