This 2009 interview between Matt Lauer and Sandra Bullock might leave your skin crawling
Andrew Zimmern is opening up about his difficult past.

On Thursday, the Travel Channel host opened up about his “deranged drunk and drugged” past in an honest post on Instagram.


“Throwaway your life throwback Thursday pic … 1982 or so, deranged drunk and drugged. I was a dangerous mess and still took almost a decade to sober up. #keepitgreen #odat #grateful I don’t think I ever posted a pic like this before. The smile on the outside is a mask. The pain inside was unimaginable and indescribable. Thankfully I don’t feel that way or live that way anymore,” he wrote alongside a photo of a younger version of himself with a wine glass.

Fans were quick to offer inspirational messages and words of kindness to the “Bizarre Foods” host.

“Wow! Thanks for sharing and I admire you. I always look forward on what’s going to be your next adventure. Be proud and keep your head high❤️,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Much respect to you Andrew! This is one of the hardest things that people can go through. You help and inspire others to fight through the same issues…I encourage you to keep giving back!

According to PEOPLE, Zimmern was once homeless due to his addiction issues but has been sober for decades.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
