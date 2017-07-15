Twenty years later, Kate Winslet reflects on filming her iconic movie, “The Titanic”

As the 20th anniversary of the classic 1997 film “The Titanic” approaches, Kate Winslet opened up about her time on set and all of the valuable lessons she learned from playing the character of Rose.

“I have to be honest. I think doing ‘Titanic’ really taught me a lot about thinking ahead. When you read the script, Jack and Rose run through the flooded dining room. You have to know that’s gonna be five days of shooting because it was five days of shooting,” Winslet told “Entertainment Tonight.” “So, it certainly helped me when I was reading this script. [You] just [have to] be very realistic about what was going to be required of us as actors.”





Winslet then explained how working in extreme temperatures helped prepare her for her upcoming movie, “The Mountains Between Us.” For the new flick, she had to be helicoptered alongside co-star Idris Elba and the crew to the peak of the Canadian Rockies each day of filming.

RELATED: Kate Winslet had the sweetest reaction as she watched Leonardo DiCaprio accept his first Oscar

“I’ve never had so much luggage in my life with you know, the warm weather clothing… the cold weather clothing and the boots and the scarves,” she recalled. “I would have to allow 40 minutes every day just to make sure I had the layers right, the hot-packs on and really be prepared.”

Winslet reunited with “Titanic” costar Leonardo DiCaprio for the 2008 film “Revolutionary Road,” and years later, she said working with him is still just as easy.

“He’s a solid, loyal person,” Winslet told PEOPLE in 2016. “He’s a great friend, he always has been, and not just to me, but to everyone around him. He still has friends he had when we made ‘Titanic.’” Winslet also said that DiCaprio was a “stronger actor in this moment,” and was “more handsome” than he’s ever been.

RELATED: Kate Winslet admitted she got a little handsy at the SAG Awards with this fellow A-list legend