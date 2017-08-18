“Twin Peaks” actor assured his lone episode on the show will be his last after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a baseball bat

An actor who appeared in an episode of Showtime’s “Twin Peaks” grew angry when his girlfriend didn’t return after leaving to get him Kool Aid, so he went after her with a baseball bat where she works.

Jeremy Lindholm, 41, was arrested Wednesday night on attempted second-degree murder charges after beating his girlfriend with the bat outside the Spokane, Washington, business. Lindholm, who told police that he and his girlfriend had been arguing before she left, tried to flee out the back door of the business when police arrived, according to a press release from the Spokane Police Department.





When police confronted him in an alley, he was still holding the baseball bat.

Police determined the “extremely violent assault” to be one of domestic violence after interviewing witnesses and the victim.

Lindholm briefly appeared as Mickey in the “Twin Peaks” episode “Part 6.” He marked the occasion by tweeting a photo of himself sitting in front of a TV showing a scene he was in. He wrote, “How are you watching Twin Peaks?”

Surveillance video showed the extent of the attack and led police to believe that the victim’s life was in danger and that Lindholm was trying to kill her.

The actor admitted to police that he punched his girlfriend in the face. Court documents show that he said he did not intend to hurt her. He also said he wanted police to shoot him in front of her.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lindholm was booked into the Spokane County Jail on second-degree murder and second-degree assault, among other charges. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

Lindholm appeared in just one episode of the show. He made sure it will be his last.