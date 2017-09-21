Two pop queens collided at a dinner party, and the internet completely lost it

Britney Spears sent the internet into meltdown when she shared a picture on her Twitter account of her and fellow pop diva Mariah Carey enjoying each other’s company at a dinner party.

You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! 🎉 Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade! 🍃🍃 pic.twitter.com/jFR4pzwmwZ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 20, 2017

“You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!” the caption read. We have no idea who or what Cade is, but we’re happy it made Britney happy.

Naturally, their incredibly passionate fans went absolutely bonkers when the picture was posted:

OMG LEGENDS!!!! LOVE U❤❤❤ — TINCHO (@martin_cpl) September 20, 2017

AAAAAAAAHHHH MY 2 FAVS TOGETHER HOLY SHITTTTT I'M SCREAMING AAAAAAAAAHHH!!! pic.twitter.com/wC2ZUnhCep — Guille el humano. (@GuilleGalaviz) September 20, 2017

This tweeter was overwhelmed by the pair’s combined accolades.

4 diamond albums in one picture 💎💎💎💎 Oh yes we stan!! pic.twitter.com/cpsrAQz4F3 — Shay (@ShayBSpears) September 20, 2017

And one fan begged them to collaborate.

FUCKING LEGENDS COLLAB PLEASE pic.twitter.com/YPwYFZjqnP — Neemz (@NimaNeemz) September 20, 2017

Britney and Mariah go way back. Spears once admitted that she paints in the nude to Carey’s songs a confession that clearly flattered Carey.