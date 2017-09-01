Tyler Perry stands up for Joel Osteen with a donation for Hurricane Harvey relief

Tyler Perry donated $1 million towards Hurricane Harvey relief, and he’s giving $250,000 of that to Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen.

The filmmaker explained his actions on a Facebook video. He described Osteen and his wife, Victoria, as “amazing people” and said “there’s no way that they would lock people out of the church or not let people seek shelter.”

“There were some safety concerns, and I spoke to them on the phone, and it all made perfect sense to me,” Perry explained. “So, before you just run and judge someone real quick, you need to know the whole circumstances.”





Perry is also donating $250,000 to Beyoncé’s pastor, Rudy Rasmus.

