Tyra Banks’ baby boy makes his debut in an adorable Father’s Day photo

“America’s Got Talent” host Tyra Banks has finally revealed her son, York, in a touching new Instagram photo. PEOPLE reports that this is the first public photo of Banks’ son, who was born last January via gestational surrogate.

To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too…HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -York💛 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

The 16-month old boy is Banks’ child with her boyfriend, photographer Erik Asla. She posted the picture with the caption “To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy’s daddy and my daddy, too […] HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! -York.”

RELATED: The black sheep of the Duggar family is giving fans a real-life glimpse at what the first year of marriage looks like.





Banks also used Father’s Day to post a picture of her father to Instagram.

Papa & Teen TyTy 💛 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Banks also told PEOPLE that York has been traveling with her for “AGT” and is her “little helper.”

“He’s in love with his baby-sized broom,” she said. “Right now, he is into everything and anything, especially stuff he can push or move, so his curiosity is constantly making me laugh.”