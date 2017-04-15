Tyrese Gibson explains how the late Paul Walker is honored in “The Fate of the Furious” and reminds fans that life is short

“The Fate of the Furious” will be the franchise’s first full film without beloved actor Paul Walker, who passed away in a tragic car accident in 2013. However, his costar Tyrese Gibson says the late actor’s legacy will live on in the final “Fast and Furious” installment.

“Fans will see that we, as clever as we could, have the presence of Paul and make mention of our brother,” Gibson told PEOPLE. “I think that at the end of the day, we’re just trying to do what we got to do to make [Paul], the family and all of the friends proud because the fans grew up with this man.”





The new film includes actor Scott Eastwood’s “Fast and Furious” debut, but Gibson assures fans that his character isn’t intended to replace Walker’s.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but Scott had been knowing Paul longer than most of us. Him and Paul were friends for over 20 years. So it was a very natural thing when the word got out that Scott was going to be joining us. We’re all about family and keeping it in the family — and it was a no-brainer,” he said. “We told Scott that the worst thing he could do is try and be funny because we don’t want anyone to think or believe Scott came to replace Paul — far from it. We said play it straight, be serious, be intense, be the stickler cop-secret-service-type of agent, whatever your role is, that is irritated and annoyed by the fact that he even has to work with us to go on this mission. So he did a great job.”

Gibson also took to Instagram Saturday to remember his dear friend and to tell fans to never take life for granted.

“It’s arrogant to believe the next seconds of life belongs to you, or that next week is promised,” he wrote as the caption. “I wanna encourage you all to love deeper, love with patience, love with humility, love with no conditions, love with your heart with NO expectations of love in return………… Gods love is all we need…… These are the moments I cherish the Walker family are the strongest of us all….. Love and light we hope we made you proud……….. P-Dubbed I know you can hear us speaking your name and sending you love every day…………. We miss you champion!!! #F8 Salute!!!!”

