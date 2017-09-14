Tyrese Gibson calls out his ex-wife after she accused him of abusing their daughter

Tyrese Gibson let out an angry rant on Instagram on Wednesday after his ex-wife was granted a temporary restraining order against him, PEOPLE reports.

Gibson said that his ex, Norma Mitchell Gibson was “being bitter [and] resentful” and accused her of attacking him.

“All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else…… Please…. Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt…… I’ve only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter……,” he wrote on Instagram. “There’s someone out here for everybody – Norma I know you can see this, I’m sorry I got re-married, I’m sorry we didn’t work out I’m sorry you haven’t been able to find another man since we separated…… Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don’t work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you.”





Tyrese and Norma were married from 2007 to 2009 and share a 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, together.

In court documents the actor was accused by his ex of pushing “[their] daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”

She also alleged that he hit Shayla “between 12 and 16 times,” claiming that her daughter could not sit down because of the pain and said, “Mum, Dad beat me so hard that it hurts when I sit down.”

Norma Gibson was granted physical and legal custody of Shayla and a temporary restraining order which prevents Gibson from coming within 100 yards of her and her home, pending a scheduled hearing on Oct. 2.

He was not granted visitation rights before the hearing, according to PEOPLE.