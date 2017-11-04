Tyrese Gibson celebrates as his ex-wife’s claims that he abused their child turn up dry

Tyrese Gibson can finally relax after officials decided to close their child abuse investigation into the actor following allegations from his ex-wife claiming he had abused their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

The 38-year-old shared a happy message on Instagram Saturday after the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services closed their investigation in his alleged beating of Shayla and decided not to seek any criminal charges against him.

“When your 1st charge get dropped your wife’s mind will finally REST!!!!!” he wrote, captioning a photo of his wife Samantha Lee lying in bed sleeping. “Thank you Jesus for sending me a fierce and strong wife who is educated and resilient that was able to stand with me so far though [sic] this unexpected storm… We stress so that our wives and kids can rest.”





“When you wake up, I’m sorry Baby. I’m so sorry for posting this,” he jokingly added.

Child services launched an investigation into Gibson after his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, whom he was married to from 2007-2009, claimed that he “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.” She also said he hit her “between 12 and 16 times.” Afterward, physical and legal custody of the child was granted to her. Meanwhile, Gibson was ordered to stay 100 yards away from them both and their home.

On Wednesday, the actor, who has always maintained his innocence, shared an emotional video in which he begged his ex-wife to work things out.

“Don’t take my baby. This is all I got. Don’t take my baby, okay?” he sobbed in the Facebook live clip.“I’ve been away from my baby for two months. I just want my baby and no one’s listening cause no one’s in the courtroom.”

“I’m at $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me?” he asked as he started crying again. “I don’t hate you, Norma. I don’t know why you hate me, but I don’t hate you. But, you just can’t wake up on Sept. 11 and accuse me of something I didn’t do!”

