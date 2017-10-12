Tyrese Gibson celebrates mother’s sobriety with an enormous gift

Actor Tyrese Gibson gifted his mother a house to celebrate 11 years of sobriety.

Gibson took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the moment with fans and showed off the home he bought for his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson.

“So, now, my mom has been sober for 11 years. Today, October 11. And, I just bought her this house,” he said in the video. “This is the reason why we work as hard as we do. It’s not about what’s in your bank account. It’s about what you’re doing to make a difference in other people’s lives, from the heart.”





Gibson elaborated in the caption writing, “My mother is gonna pull up in 1 hour my heart is beating out of my chest she was an alcoholic for 27 years substance abuse KILLED my childhood I couldn’t wait to grow up and move out been living on my own since I was 17.”

He continued, “Today Oct 11th marks 11 years of my mothers [sic] sobriety she just got her 11th year chip…….. And this is how I decided to celebrate her and the victories God’s favor that he has extended over her life.”