Val Chmerkovskiy has sparked romance rumors after he was spotted on vacation with his former “DWTS” flame
Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
It looks like Val Chmerkvoskiy and Jenna Johnson are together again!

The two went Instagram official this week after fans noticed they were both posting vacation pics from Rome, Italy. Coincidence? We think not! It seems that the two have been vacationing together and confirmed the news in an Instagram story.

Chmerkvoskiy and Johnson both posted images of each other on what looked to be a pretty romantic date night.


“I got the best view,” Chmerkovskiy captioned the photo of Johnson looking over the menu.

Instagram/IamValC via Entertainment Tonight

Johnson also shared a pick of her former boyfriend with the caption, “Views” and a heart-eyed emoji.

Instagram/Dance10Jenna via Entertainment Tonight

(H/T Entertainment Tonight)

