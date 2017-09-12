Vanessa Lachey reveals that she and husband Nick trade massages after “DWTS” practices

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Vanessa Lachey has revealed that she and her husband — fellow “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Nick Lachey — give each other rub-downs after practice.

“We don’t practice dancing with each other, but it is nice because of the massages,” Vanessa said. “I’m like, I’ll rub your feet, you rub my feet. That is fun. It really is another layer to our relationship. I can’t wait for the first live show, and I can’t to watch him. We did a little show the other day. We were at the same studio, and Maks and I came in, and they showed us a little bit of their routine, and we showed them a little bit of what we learned.”





The Lacheys will be competing against each other in the upcoming “DWTS” season, with Vanessa teaming with Maks Chmerkovskiy and Nick partnering with the Ukrainian dancer’s wife, Peta Murgatroyd.