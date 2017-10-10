Vanessa Lachey was in tears during her performance on “DTWS” Most Memorable Year night

Vanessa Lachey’s “Most Memorable Year” led to an emotional night this week on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The mom of three broke down during rehearsals after revealing that she underwent emergency surgery when her youngest son, Phoenix Robert, arrived 10 weeks early in December.

“I was in the hospital on bed rest, and then my water broke. I was only 29 weeks [pregnant],” she told pro partner Maks Chmerkovskiy.

I finally finished Phoenix's nursery! I can't wait to share it with you and the journey of getting there! I have such a special bond with this little guy and I wanted him to have his own unique space. Thank you @thenessalee for helping me create a room he can grow into. (📷@christinefarahphotography) A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

RELATED: Get your first look at the upcoming “Dancing with the Stars Live!” tour

“I’ll never forget. She called me in a panic: ‘They’re taking me in for an emergency surgery. Get here as quick as you can,’” her husband Nick Lachey added.





“I was on the operating bed, and I looked up, and I didn’t know a single face. And I remembered thinking, ‘I hope the baby’s okay, and don’t worry about me. Just make him okay,'” Vanessa said through tears. She and Chmerkovskiy performed their emotional number to a song sung by Nick. “This song got us through some really tough times and helped us bond even closer as a family,” Vanessa said.

Lachey and Chmerkovskiy were awarded 24 out of a possible 30 points for the routine.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.