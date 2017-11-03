“Veronica Mars” fans are stunned by the unexpected passing of a beloved actor

Brad Bufanda, best known for his role on “Veronica Mars,” committed suicide Wednesday, his representative confirmed to TMZ.

The details of his death, however, remain unclear. He was just 34 years old.

Bufanda, born Fred Joseph Bufanda, legally changed his first name to Brad in 2001. He starred in a recurring role as Felix Toombs on the first and second seasons of “Veronica Mars.” He also appeared on several other TV shows, including “Co-Ed Confidential,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Boston Public” and “Days of Our Lives.” Additionally, he had a part in 2004’s “A Cinderella Story.”





In 2007, Bufanda trained as a professional basketball player but was injured. He then began acting again, with his last role listed as next year’s “Stan the Man.”

Fans reacted to the tragic news on social media, expressing their sadness and offering their condolences:

