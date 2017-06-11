Victoria Beckham gave fans a glimpse at the sweet way she bonds with her daughter Harper

Harper Beckham is taking after her mother!

On Saturday, the proud mother shared a sweet photo of her 5-year-old daughter getting ready for her ballet class.

“First position,” she wrote alongside the photo of little Harper wearing a red leotard with tights and her ballet shoes.

First position ✨✨✨✨ X VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 10, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

Just one day prior, Beckham shared a photo of Harper wearing her old ballet shoes and remembered her years as a dancer.





“Playing with my mummy’s old ballet shoes x Thank you nana!! Kisses from Harper 💕💕💕💕💕 X,” she wrote.



Playing with my mummy's old ballet shoes x Thank you nana!! Kisses from Harper 💕💕💕💕💕 X A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 9, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!

