Victoria Beckham gave fans a glimpse at the sweet way she bonds with her daughter Harper

Harper Beckham is taking after her mother!
On Saturday, the proud mother shared a sweet photo of her 5-year-old daughter getting ready for her ballet class.
“First position,” she wrote alongside the photo of little Harper wearing a red leotard with tights and her ballet shoes.
Just one day prior, Beckham shared a photo of Harper wearing her old ballet shoes and remembered her years as a dancer.
“Playing with my mummy’s old ballet shoes x Thank you nana!! Kisses from Harper 💕💕💕💕💕 X,” she wrote.
Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!
