Video emerges of Laurence Fishburne’s daughter peeing during her arrest for DUI

Video has emerged showing actor Laurence Fishburne’s daughter Montana getting arrested on March 11 for DUI, at one point peeing on the side of the road.

The incident happened in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on I-95.





Fishburne was pulled over by State Trooper Juan Pinzon, whose dash cam video of the incident has been released.

The video shows the intoxicated woman say “Hi Mr. Officer” while holding her high heels up in the air before going through field sobriety testing.

“I’m not tripping, I’m a f*****g ratchet,” she helpfully explained.

After she was cuffed, she really needed to pee.

“I really need to pee,” she said. “And I will pee right here on your car. That’s not a problem. I just need to sit down.”

And pee she did.

Also during the course of the arrest, Fishburne claimed the election of Donald Trump to the presidency had something to do with her actions that night.

“In the situation we’re going through with Donald Trump, as a Latino American to another Latino American, I would appreciate if you could show me the exercise correctly so I can do it correctly,” she said. “That would make me feel better because I really don’t like the political situation in America.”

According to the Daily Mail, Fishburne blew a .18 and .17 in breathalyzer tests, more than twice the legal limit.

Fishburne, now free on bond, pleaded not guilty to four counts of DUI-related charges and will head to trial later this year.