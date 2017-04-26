Vin Diesel totally lost it when Ellen DeGeneres told him Charlize Theron said he kisses like “a dead fish”

Vin Diesel can’t believe what Charlize Theron said about their steamy kiss in “Fate of the Furious.”

After discussing the popularity of the new film with Ellen DeGeneres, she shared some of Theron’s words from her recent appearance.

“There’s a quote here […] this is about the kiss. ‘His character is just frozen like a dead fish,'” DeGeneres started.

“WHAT?! WHAT?!” Diesel fake freaked out. “C’mon guys! Do I look a dead fish?!”

The audience cheered in response, we’re guessing to help his bruised ego.

RELATED: A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has stripped down to share a message with all of her haters





“Let me finish,” DeGeneres said before the entire ordeal played out again with Diesel jumping out of his seat. “He’s saying this was the best kiss ever. It was the most psychotic kiss ever and this spiel about how lips don’t lie. I like a little more movement in my men.”

Diesel jumped out his seat once again. “A little more movement in your men?!”

“Okay, first of all, you don’t come on ‘Ellen’ with the wonderful animation of ‘Finding Dory’ and compare me to a dead fish,” he said before taking a seat. “Go ahead.”

“I don’t know how that solved anything but okay,” DeGeneres said.

Looks like a classic tale of “he said, she said.” We may never know the truth.