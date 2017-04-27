Visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Disneyland were treated to the surprise of a lifetime, courtesy of Johnny Depp

Luckiest. Disney guests. EVER!

On Wednesday, actor Johnny Depp surprised fans on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Anaheim, Calif. Depp showed up in full costume as Captain Jack Sparrow as the boats cruised through the ride.

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017

In the videos from the day, you can hear people totally losing it when they realize Depp isn’t just another one of those animatronic characters.





The next “Pirates of the Caribbean” film premieres in May. Talk about a pretty clever marketing campaign!