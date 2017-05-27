George W. Bush and U2’s Bono are buddies for a reason that might surprise you

At first glance, 43 and U2’s Bono make an unlikely couple.

RELATED: George W. Bush photo-bombing a sports reporter is the moment of madness we all need right now

But, former President George W. Bush and the Irish bandleader have had a friendship for a while, thanks to the duo’s dedication to saving lives in Africa.

Ahead of U2’s tour date in Dallas Friday, Bono made an appearance at Bush’s Crawford, Texas, ranch, and they paused for an adorable photo, which pretty much says it all.

But, Bush’s Instagram caption might signal the relationship is moving into bromance territory.





RELATED: Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted in NYC having lunch with a famous musician

Bono is the real deal. He has a huge heart and a selfless soul, not to mention a decent voice. @laurawbush and I are grateful he came to the ranch to talk about the work of @thebushcenter, @onecampaign, @PEPFAR, and our shared commitment to saving lives in Africa. A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on May 26, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

“Bono is the real deal. He has a huge heart and a selfless soul, not to mention a decent voice. @laurawbush and I are grateful he came to the ranch to talk about the work of @thebushcenter, @onecampaign, @PEPFAR, and our shared commitment to saving lives in Africa,” Bush wrote in the caption.