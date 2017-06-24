Watch Britney Spears lose all her senses when she meets a fan wearing her “Oops, I Did It Again” catsuit

On Friday, Britney Spears came face-to-face with a fan who was rocking her iconic, red “Oops, I Did It Again” catsuit during a photo op in Thailand.

“Nice to meet you guys. I like your costume, it’s so cool!” Spears said as she greeted the group of fans for a photograph.

“I like your catsuit!” she said again after snapping a few pictures with the group. The fan in the catsuit then began singing her own rendition of Spears’ hit song for her.

When the fan stopped, the singer encouraged her to “keep going,” and the whole group broke out in song to help finish the chorus.

Spears later shared a video of the encounter on her social media, writing, “These fans made my day!!!!!”

These fans made my day!!!!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

The pop singer is currently in the midst of her Asia tour and has so far performed in Japan in addition to Thailand. She’s been checking into her social media accounts frequently to share pictures and videos from the trip with her fans.

Having such an incredible time in Thailand!!!! Excited to perform in Bangkok this weekend! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

So many adventures!! Had a great time feeding the elephants at the @phuketelephantsanctuary this week! Ready for tonight’s show in Bangkok!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

