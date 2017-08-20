Watch Jay-Z pay homage to the late Chester Bennington by performing their iconic collaboration song

On Saturday night, rapper Jay-Z honored the late Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington by ending his set with a performance of “Numb/Encore” at his United Kingdom concert.

“Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?” he said to the venue of applauding fans. “Linkin Park, one time, tonight. Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!”

The rapper and the rock band have a history together, having collaborated the aforementioned remix of Linkin Park’s “Numb” in 2004. The two acts produced a collaborative EP titled “Collision Course,” which included six tracks total that were mashups of songs by both artists. “Numb/Encore” was the first to be released from the album and got significant airplay.





“Let’s show some love for Chester tonight!” Jay-Z shouted after finishing the song.

Bennington committed suicide last month on what would have been his dear friend Chris Cornell’s 56th birthday. Friends, fans and fellow musical artists have been paying tribute to the metal icon ever since. He left behind a wife and six children.

