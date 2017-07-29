Watch Savannah Guthrie’s adorable daughter steal the spotlight from mom on ‘TODAY’

Savannah Guthrie’s two-year old daughter Vale definitely has what it takes to assume the daytime TV mantle for mom!

On Friday, July 28, Vale took matters into her own hands during a segment of the “TODAY” show. The adorable toddler has become a fixture on the morning show, often seen dancing alongside her mom during the summer Citi Concert Series and stealing the spotlight from “TODAY” regulars.

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie’s adorable baby boy makes his first appearance on the “Today” show

As Sheinelle Jones was talking about the news stories to come on the show, Vale interrupted the segment saying, “Now it’s my turn to talk!”





She’s a natural! Vale also took a moment to discuss something very important to her — that the snake from an earlier segment “looked like a big worm.” She also took the opportunity to throw the conversation back to Jones to keep things moving!

Earlier in the day’s segment, Vale was seen dancing alongside her mama to the sound of the band Fitz & the Tantrums.