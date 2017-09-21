Watch the emotional moment when “America’s Got Talent” crowned its new star

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ventriloquist singer Darci Lynne, 12, took the season 12 crown on “America’s Got Talent.”

Ten-year-old Johns Creek, Ga., singing phenom Angelica Hale couldn’t fend off Lynne’s combination of humor, ventriloquism skills and charm. But Hale’s exceptional sweetness and vocal prowess helped her finish second.

Based on polls, Lynne was the consensus favorite to win. Only Hale had a remote shot at upsetting her. Bottom line: America loves a good ventriloquist. Season 2 winner and fellow ventriloquist/singer Terry Fator is considered the most successful Vegas act to come out of the show. The two winners even got to perform together during the finale.





Earlier in the finale, Angelica and Kechi did a trio with Kelly Clarkson on her hit song “Stronger.” Clarkson noted that the finalists all get the same amount of airtime on the show as the winner.