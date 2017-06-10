Watching Adam West’s “Batman” bravely fend off a huge shark brings back fond memories of the late actor

In one of the more memorable scenes from the 1966 “Batman” film starring Adam West and Burt Ward, the crime fighting duo Batman and Robin get themselves into a sticky situation when a huge shark tries to attack Batman as he dips into the water to rescue Commodore Schmidlapp.

As the shark gnaws on his leg, Batman yells up to Robin to find his handy dandy “shark repellent bat spray.” Once Robin finally locates the spray, he brings it down to Batman who then unleashes it onto the aggressive shark.

The animal lets go, falls from the ladder and lands back in the ocean with a giant splash. Once again, Batman and Robin used their knack for teamwork to save the day!

Sadly, West passed away Friday at the age of 88 after battling leukemia. Ward, his “Batman” costar and close friend of 50 years, is “devastated” by the loss.

