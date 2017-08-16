We now know the extent of Tom Cruise’s injuries after a failed stunt attempt on “Mission Impossible 6”

Tom Cruise has suffered a broken ankle.

The studio behind the production released a statement to E! News after Cruise was injured earlier this weekend.

“During production on the latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt. Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018,” the statement from Paramount Pictures read. “Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can’t wait to share the film with everyone next summer.”





Cruise has not yet publicly addressed the footage or his injury.

Over the weekend, footage of Cruise jumping from one building to another while wearing a safety harness surfaced from the London set of the film. In the video, Cruise clearly missed the mark and was seen limping off set. He has insisted on doing his own stunts regardless of being 55 years old.

There is no word about when production will resume at this time.