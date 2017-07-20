Weeks before his suicide, Chester Bennington said goodbye to Chris Cornell with one final song

In May of 2017, the music world stood at a standstill as news of rocker Chris Cornell’s death permeated across concert halls, blogs and social media feeds around the world. One of the many high profile names that paid tribute to the Soundgarden singer after his death was his longtime friend Chester Bennington.

According to TMZ , Bennington, best known as the lead singer of the band Linkin Park, followed his friend into the darkness this week and committed suicide.





TMZ reported on Thursday that Bennington was found hanging in a private residence in California on early Thursday morning. Bennington’s body was found on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday. Weeks before his death, Bennington performed “Hallelujah,” a Leonard Coen song famously covered by Jeff Buckley, at Cornell’s funeral. That week, he remembered his friend in an emotional post to social media.

“You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known,” Bennington wrote in a message to Cornell.

“Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped into one.”

Bennington was 41 years old. He is survived by his wife and six children.

If you feel you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It is a free, 24-hour hotline, at 1.800.273.TALK (8255).