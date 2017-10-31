Wendy Williams gave fans a fright when she passed out during her live Halloween show

Wendy Williams panicked her studio audience and viewers at home when she took a tumble and passed out during her live Halloween special.

The TV host was dressed as the Statue of Liberty for the festive show and was mid-sentence when she stopped and stared blankly at the camera before stumbling backward from the podium. Audience members seemed confused about whether or not this was a Halloween trick as nervous laughter could be heard before Williams collapsed to the ground.

Her staff can be seen running to her aide before the show cut to a commercial.





She said she overheated in her costume pic.twitter.com/1QdCZhe5pE — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) October 31, 2017

When the show returned from commercial break, Williams seemed unfazed by the incident as she addressed the audience.

“That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume, and I did pass out,” she said as the audience cheered. “But, you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back!”

We’re glad she’s okay!