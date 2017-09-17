Wendy Williams hits back at rapper T.I. in body-shaming battle

In an interview with People, TV host Wendy Williams has fired back at her critics after photos of her in a tiny bikini during a recent trip to Barbados with her husband surfaced online. One of Williams’ fiercest critics was rapper T.I., who shared this post on Instagram.
Ok now as much shit as this sister talk about people… (Myself included) I know what y'all expect. But I'm not gon do the obvious & fye her ass up. NOPE!!! I'm gon be respectful because regardless of her flaws she's still a independent black business woman that's had to fight her way through life to get where she is. JUST LIKE THE PEOPLE SHE JUDGES DAILY!!! But I'm gon try something new & different this time. Let's see if the power of mercy moves her heart to not be so malicious & vindictive in the future when she's speaking on the lives of other strangers when they're going through their own PERSONAL tough times. That's my approach… let's see. 🤔
“I’m shaped like a capital P… I can joke about myself before you ever joke with me,” Williams remarked in the interview.
“We were having the time of our lives,” Williams told People. “I don’t care when people talk about the way I look,” she continued, “because as long I love what I see when I get out of the shower, as long as [my husband] loves what he sees when I slip into bed, and as long as my son is not embarrassed by overweight or underweight mommy, I’m good.”
In response to T.I.’s Instagram post, Williams simply said, “You know when a short man puts lifts in his shoes to be a little taller?”