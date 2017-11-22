Wendy Williams has her own story about workplace sexual harassment, but the talk show host is trying to keep mum about who it involves.





While discussing the recent slew of sexual assault allegations against veteran journalist, Charlie Rose, Williams, 53, revealed that her least favorite show guest had groped her on live television, Inside Edition reported.

“My worst guest, I’m not gonna name. But I can tell you this — it had to do with some groping. You all saw it but didn’t say a word,” Williams revealed to her audience during a Tuesday taping of her show. “And I felt it and I didn’t say a word. My staff saw it, and that guest will never be here anymore. He’s not relevant anymore.”

The experienced radio and television host said that when the individual went farther thing a quick embrace, she didn’t know how to react.

“He hugs me, but lays in my breast inappropriately. And I didn’t know what to do because I’m brand new on TV, whereas now I would definitely push somebody through a glass coffee table. I didn’t know what to do,” she recalled.

She continued, saying that guest looked up at her saying, “Oh! You’re not Oprah!”

Williams maintained that she wouldn’t be revealing who she was referring to, but loyal fans pulled out their own receipts. Photos of comedian Gilbert Gottfried resting his face on Williams chest during a 2011 appearance quickly spread. Wendy can be seen smiling — or, rather, grimacing — in the photo while Gottfried grabs her tightly around the waist.

In case anyone is wondering this who @WendyWilliams was talking about…. Gilbert Gottfried #WendyShow pic.twitter.com/Boxo4CCPHi — Camille Beckham (@The_Glam_Guru) November 21, 2017

Gottfried, 62, denied having any recollection of the long ago incident when contacted by Inside Edition. When asked about being banned from her show, he said wasn’t aware if he had.

As of now, Williams has not confirmed nor denied that Gottfried was whom she referred to.