What a catch! Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman is headed to the altar

On Friday, Hall of Fame quarterback and former Dallas Cowboy Troy Aikman proposed to his girlfriend, Capa Mooty — and she said yes!

Aikman announced the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a picture of him and the bride-to-be and writing, “June 2, 2017 – A special day as I proposed to the love of my life.”

It looks like he popped the question during the couple’s trip to Italy, giving his proposal a perfectly romantic backdrop. They have reportedly been dating since February of 2016, and Aikman regularly shares snaps of him and the woman he calls “the love of my life.”

Their wedding will mark Aikman’s second marriage. He and ex-wife, Rhonda Worthey, called things off in 2011 after 11 years together. He shares two daughters with Worthey, Jordan Ashley, 15, and Alexa Marie, 14. Mooty also has two children, both boys, from a previous relationship — making them the perfect match.

