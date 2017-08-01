What Ben Affleck was spotted doing on vacation with his new girlfriend has left some fans questioning him

Something’s not adding up from Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus’ vacation.

The new couple was reportedly spotted enjoying a leisurely stroll while on vacation in Maine, and sources close to the couple say things are going pretty great in their relationship.

“He recently wrapped filming on ‘Justice League’ and is enjoying his summer,” an insider told PEOPLE.

Another source added, “He also really enjoys spending time with Lindsay. It won’t be surprising to see them out and about and together in the coming weeks.”

But during their visit, the couple was reportedly spotted shopping in a local liquor store. A screenshot of security cam footage was tweeted with the caption, “The one time I don’t look up at the customer AT ALL” and a store employee also snapped a photo with the actor, but both posts have since been deleted.





The reason behind the liquor store run may cause some questions from Affleck’s fans, since he revealed in March of this year that he had completed alcoholism treatment.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.” he wrote on Facebook at the time. “This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

According to a friend of the actor, Affleck is “committed to bettering himself and continues to stay on his path of wellness and spends time with his family.”