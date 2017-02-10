When Lady Gaga shut down body shamers, she was taking a stand for someone very special to her

When Lady Gaga responded to people body shaming her after her Super Bowl halftime performance, she did it for her fans. On Thursday, the singer chatted with Ryan Seacrest about why she couldn’t let the negative comments go without a reaction.

“I couldn’t ignore that I saw my fans talking about that and that it upset them,” she said on Seacrest’s KIIS-FM radio talk show. “I think other people maybe that are just like normal girls and guys who either have their own body image issues or just didn’t think it was a nice thing to say [were upset].”





RELATED: Lady Gaga had a message for the haters who body shamed her after her Super Bowl performance

In her response, Gaga told her Instagram followers that she loves her body and that they should love theirs too, saying, “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga.”

Back in 2012, the star said she suffered from bulimia and anorexia in her teens, so she felt the need to remind her fans to love their bodies in her clap back at body shamers.

RELATED: Lady Gaga gets some great news on the heels of her high-flying Super Bowl halftime show

“I just thought I would impart some of my positive attitude about it so that they felt like they had someone who was strong on their side,” she said.